1736 Remington Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Look No More... Meet Your Hearts Delight - Tastefully Renovated Home Located within a 6 minute drive to the new Crofton High School. Home Features: spacious bedrooms, spa bath, custom designed closets and storage, well-appointed gourmet kitchen, private deck, teleworking space and more. YOU MUST SEE THIS HOME, located in sought after community, close to shopping, entertainment, recreation, and GREAT schools. (Property currently being refreshed) View VIRTUAL 3D TOUR ONLINE at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZhFq52A66yp