1736 Remington Court

1736 Remington Dr · (240) 334-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1736 Remington Dr, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Look No More... Meet Your Hearts Delight - Tastefully Renovated Home Located within a 6 minute drive to the new Crofton High School. Home Features: spacious bedrooms, spa bath, custom designed closets and storage, well-appointed gourmet kitchen, private deck, teleworking space and more. YOU MUST SEE THIS HOME, located in sought after community, close to shopping, entertainment, recreation, and GREAT schools. (Property currently being refreshed) View VIRTUAL 3D TOUR ONLINE at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZhFq52A66yp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Remington Court have any available units?
1736 Remington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1736 Remington Court have?
Some of 1736 Remington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Remington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Remington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Remington Court pet-friendly?
No, 1736 Remington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1736 Remington Court offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Remington Court offers parking.
Does 1736 Remington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Remington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Remington Court have a pool?
No, 1736 Remington Court does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Remington Court have accessible units?
No, 1736 Remington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Remington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 Remington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 Remington Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1736 Remington Court has units with air conditioning.
