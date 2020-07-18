1736 Remington Court

Amenities
Look No More... Meet Your Hearts Delight - Tastefully Renovated Home Located within a 6 minute drive to the new Crofton High School. Home Features: spacious bedrooms, spa bath, custom designed closets and storage, well-appointed gourmet kitchen, private deck, teleworking space and more. YOU MUST SEE THIS HOME, located in sought after community, close to shopping, entertainment, recreation, and GREAT schools. (Property currently being refreshed) View VIRTUAL 3D TOUR ONLINE at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZhFq52A66yp