1713 BANCROFT LANE W

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fabulous rental price for this town home which features the convenience of one level living with many modern updates. Enjoy eat-in kitchen and spacious fenced back yard with deck. The home is within walking distance of the Village Green and the Crofton Country Club. Enjoy golfing, dining, concerts, farmers market and more. The home is also in a great school district within Anne Arundel County and is close to the Fort Meade Military base. The home includes assigned parking and more! New carpet in both bedrooms and painted entire condo. No pets allowed.