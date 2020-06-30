All apartments in Crofton
1713 BANCROFT LANE W

1713 Bancroft Lane West · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Bancroft Lane West, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous rental price for this town home which features the convenience of one level living with many modern updates. Enjoy eat-in kitchen and spacious fenced back yard with deck. The home is within walking distance of the Village Green and the Crofton Country Club. Enjoy golfing, dining, concerts, farmers market and more. The home is also in a great school district within Anne Arundel County and is close to the Fort Meade Military base. The home includes assigned parking and more! New carpet in both bedrooms and painted entire condo. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 BANCROFT LANE W have any available units?
1713 BANCROFT LANE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1713 BANCROFT LANE W have?
Some of 1713 BANCROFT LANE W's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 BANCROFT LANE W currently offering any rent specials?
1713 BANCROFT LANE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 BANCROFT LANE W pet-friendly?
No, 1713 BANCROFT LANE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1713 BANCROFT LANE W offer parking?
Yes, 1713 BANCROFT LANE W offers parking.
Does 1713 BANCROFT LANE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 BANCROFT LANE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 BANCROFT LANE W have a pool?
No, 1713 BANCROFT LANE W does not have a pool.
Does 1713 BANCROFT LANE W have accessible units?
No, 1713 BANCROFT LANE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 BANCROFT LANE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 BANCROFT LANE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 BANCROFT LANE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 BANCROFT LANE W does not have units with air conditioning.

