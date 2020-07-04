1442 Nutwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit- Odenton, MD - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the Cedar Grove community. This unit offer luxury vinyl flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and laundry closet. The master offers a walk-in closet with organizers, full master bath with double bowl vanity, and tile shower. Also access to the community pool and clubhouse. This unit is conveniently located to tons of shopping in restaurants located along Route 3 in Crofton. All this located just minutes away from just minutes from US-50 and I-97.



A short commute to NSA, Ft Meade, BWI, or Annapolis and an easy commute to DC, Andrews, Baltimore, and The Pentagon.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required



No Pets Allowed



