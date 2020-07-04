All apartments in Crofton
1442 Nutwood Ct
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1442 Nutwood Ct

1442 Nutwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Nutwood Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit- Odenton, MD - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the Cedar Grove community. This unit offer luxury vinyl flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and laundry closet. The master offers a walk-in closet with organizers, full master bath with double bowl vanity, and tile shower. Also access to the community pool and clubhouse. This unit is conveniently located to tons of shopping in restaurants located along Route 3 in Crofton. All this located just minutes away from just minutes from US-50 and I-97.

A short commute to NSA, Ft Meade, BWI, or Annapolis and an easy commute to DC, Andrews, Baltimore, and The Pentagon.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Nutwood Ct have any available units?
1442 Nutwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1442 Nutwood Ct have?
Some of 1442 Nutwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Nutwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Nutwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Nutwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Nutwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1442 Nutwood Ct offer parking?
No, 1442 Nutwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Nutwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Nutwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Nutwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1442 Nutwood Ct has a pool.
Does 1442 Nutwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1442 Nutwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Nutwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Nutwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Nutwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Nutwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

