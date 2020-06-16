1426 NUTWOOD COURT

Amenities

Gorgeous condo in Crofton with private side entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors with designer paint colors throughout. Enjoy large living room featuring french door to patio. Separate dining room with windows is a perfect place for family and holiday dinners. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and a wine fridge! Retreat in master bedroom suite w/attached bath, walk in closet. 2nd bedroom and hall full bath complete this beautiful condo. Convenient location with easy access to DC, Baltimore. and all major highways.