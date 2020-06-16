All apartments in Crofton
1426 NUTWOOD COURT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:28 AM

1426 NUTWOOD COURT

1426 Nutwood Court · (410) 902-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1426 Nutwood Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Gorgeous condo in Crofton with private side entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors with designer paint colors throughout. Enjoy large living room featuring french door to patio. Separate dining room with windows is a perfect place for family and holiday dinners. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and a wine fridge! Retreat in master bedroom suite w/attached bath, walk in closet. 2nd bedroom and hall full bath complete this beautiful condo. Convenient location with easy access to DC, Baltimore. and all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 NUTWOOD COURT have any available units?
1426 NUTWOOD COURT has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1426 NUTWOOD COURT have?
Some of 1426 NUTWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 NUTWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1426 NUTWOOD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 NUTWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1426 NUTWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1426 NUTWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 1426 NUTWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1426 NUTWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 NUTWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 NUTWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 1426 NUTWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1426 NUTWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1426 NUTWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 NUTWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 NUTWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 NUTWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 NUTWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
