Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

1404 NUTWOOD COURT

1404 Nutwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Nutwood Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
Excellent location with easy access to major routes! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 level town home in sought after Cedar Grove in Crofton. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances an island and room for a table. Deck access from kitchen. Laundry full sized machines on upper level. Spacious master suite with updated bath. Tenants responsible for water bills & electricity. Community pool, too! Crofton schools, minutes to dining, shops, health care, gym, lake, golf, theater and many more amenities. 15 mins to NSA, Ft. Meade, BWI, Annapolis! 30 mins to Baltimore, DC, Northern Virginia. Hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 NUTWOOD COURT have any available units?
1404 NUTWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1404 NUTWOOD COURT have?
Some of 1404 NUTWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 NUTWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1404 NUTWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 NUTWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1404 NUTWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1404 NUTWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 1404 NUTWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1404 NUTWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 NUTWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 NUTWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1404 NUTWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 1404 NUTWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1404 NUTWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 NUTWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 NUTWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 NUTWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 NUTWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

