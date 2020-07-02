1404 NUTWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool media room

Excellent location with easy access to major routes! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 level town home in sought after Cedar Grove in Crofton. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances an island and room for a table. Deck access from kitchen. Laundry full sized machines on upper level. Spacious master suite with updated bath. Tenants responsible for water bills & electricity. Community pool, too! Crofton schools, minutes to dining, shops, health care, gym, lake, golf, theater and many more amenities. 15 mins to NSA, Ft. Meade, BWI, Annapolis! 30 mins to Baltimore, DC, Northern Virginia. Hurry before it's gone!