1404 Jed Forest Drive

Beautiful Town House available now in desired Crofton area for $2295. 4 Bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. Kitchen is updated with dining room. Large living room area with walk out to back yard. Lovely patio area that is fenced in. Master bedroom has master bath with large walk in closet, and private balcony. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms that share 1 full bathroom. Basement area has 4th bedroom and 1 full bathroom with family room area. Pets allowed in case by case basis with deposit. Close to major shopping area and desired schools. Call Mary for showings at 410-984-2554.