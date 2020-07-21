All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1404 Jed Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1404 Jed Forest Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:58 PM

1404 Jed Forest Drive

1404 Jed Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1404 Jed Forest Dr, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Town House available now in desired Crofton area for $2295. 4 Bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. Kitchen is updated with dining room. Large living room area with walk out to back yard. Lovely patio area that is fenced in. Master bedroom has master bath with large walk in closet, and private balcony. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms that share 1 full bathroom. Basement area has 4th bedroom and 1 full bathroom with family room area. Pets allowed in case by case basis with deposit. Close to major shopping area and desired schools. Call Mary for showings at 410-984-2554.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Jed Forest Drive have any available units?
1404 Jed Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1404 Jed Forest Drive have?
Some of 1404 Jed Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Jed Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Jed Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Jed Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Jed Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Jed Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 1404 Jed Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Jed Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Jed Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Jed Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Jed Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Jed Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Jed Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Jed Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Jed Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Jed Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Jed Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University