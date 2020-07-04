All apartments in Crofton
1228 Needham Ct

1228 Needham Court · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Needham Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Crofton TH - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath TH located in Crofton. Deck overlooking common area and patio below. Walking distance to community pools, tennis courts, walking paths school, shopping and so much more. All adults must apply separately with a 650 or higher credit score. Military or DOD? Take $100.00 off first full months rent.Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Please contact any REALTOR for showings of this great property. Our staff is limiting our contact due to the Covid-19 Outbreak. Additionally, we will provide photos and a video walk through for your convenience.

(RLNE5694416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Needham Ct have any available units?
1228 Needham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1228 Needham Ct have?
Some of 1228 Needham Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Needham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Needham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Needham Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Needham Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Needham Ct offer parking?
No, 1228 Needham Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Needham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Needham Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Needham Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1228 Needham Ct has a pool.
Does 1228 Needham Ct have accessible units?
No, 1228 Needham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Needham Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Needham Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Needham Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Needham Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

