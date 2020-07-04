1228 Needham Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool tennis court

Crofton TH - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath TH located in Crofton. Deck overlooking common area and patio below. Walking distance to community pools, tennis courts, walking paths school, shopping and so much more. All adults must apply separately with a 650 or higher credit score. Military or DOD? Take $100.00 off first full months rent.Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.



Please contact any REALTOR for showings of this great property. Our staff is limiting our contact due to the Covid-19 Outbreak. Additionally, we will provide photos and a video walk through for your convenience.



(RLNE5694416)