9653 Hingston Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Updated 2BR/1.5BA End of Row Townhome in Columbia, MD! - Updated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom end-of-row townhouse in great Columbia neighborhood! Main level features an entryway foyer with coat closet and hallway half bath that leads to a spacious living room/dining room combo with laminate wood flooring. The fully equipped kitchen offers a pass through style layout with ample cabinet storage and all appliances including dishwasher. The upper level has two spacious bedrooms, each with vaulted ceilings and laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space with a shared full hall bath with dual vanity and "Jack and Jill" entrance to main bedroom with hall laundry closet. The fully fenced backyard with private wood deck would be great for entertaining and there is a shed for additional outdoor storage!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Contact Danielle via phone or text at 240-682-1090 for details or to schedule an appointment or email dsaddler@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



?Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



