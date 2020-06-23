All apartments in Columbia
/
Columbia, MD
/
9653 Hingston Downs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9653 Hingston Downs

9653 Hingston Downs · No Longer Available
Location

9653 Hingston Downs, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Updated 2BR/1.5BA End of Row Townhome in Columbia, MD! - Updated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom end-of-row townhouse in great Columbia neighborhood! Main level features an entryway foyer with coat closet and hallway half bath that leads to a spacious living room/dining room combo with laminate wood flooring. The fully equipped kitchen offers a pass through style layout with ample cabinet storage and all appliances including dishwasher. The upper level has two spacious bedrooms, each with vaulted ceilings and laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space with a shared full hall bath with dual vanity and "Jack and Jill" entrance to main bedroom with hall laundry closet. The fully fenced backyard with private wood deck would be great for entertaining and there is a shed for additional outdoor storage!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.
Contact Danielle via phone or text at 240-682-1090 for details or to schedule an appointment or email dsaddler@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

?Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9653 Hingston Downs have any available units?
9653 Hingston Downs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9653 Hingston Downs have?
Some of 9653 Hingston Downs's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9653 Hingston Downs currently offering any rent specials?
9653 Hingston Downs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9653 Hingston Downs pet-friendly?
Yes, 9653 Hingston Downs is pet friendly.
Does 9653 Hingston Downs offer parking?
No, 9653 Hingston Downs does not offer parking.
Does 9653 Hingston Downs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9653 Hingston Downs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9653 Hingston Downs have a pool?
No, 9653 Hingston Downs does not have a pool.
Does 9653 Hingston Downs have accessible units?
No, 9653 Hingston Downs does not have accessible units.
Does 9653 Hingston Downs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9653 Hingston Downs has units with dishwashers.
