Beautiful 2 bedroom & 2baths Condo in Columbia . Great features in this ground level unit -hot water is included in rent. Large Bedrooms, freshly painted with new Laminate floors, Lots of Closets Space, Washer/dryer in unit. Lots of windows. Plenty of parking. Pets case-by-case. Near Metro bus line, Oakland Mills Village shopping, ice rink, tennis courts, community swimming pool, schools. (Must use listing Agents Application). Section 8 Housing Program Welcome!