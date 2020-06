Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!



This 2 level Brick Townhouse is located in Columbia Maryland (Oakland Mills). It has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit, a patio, parking and is close to schools, metro bus stop stop, shopping center and restaurants.



It DOES NOT HAVE A BASEMENT!



Tenants responsible for all utilities!

CATS AND SMALL DOGS NEGOTIABLE!



credit application fee.

Call to see or for more information!



AVAILABLE 10/1/19.