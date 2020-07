Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Contemporary Rancher with Detached Oversized Garage on over 1/4 acre lot backing to Columbia Association land and paths. Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Granite counter in updated kitchen, lots and lots of light. Third bedroom converted into a family room with fireplace. Updated Baths with Heated Ceramic Tile Floors. Perfect place to enjoy nature with front patio and back deck.