8981 Skyrock Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Large and inviting 4 bed 3 bath - New paint and Granite Counter tops. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half-bath townhouse in Village of Kings Contrivance, Columbia, MD. Property features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The main floor has a large family room with a deck. The basement features laundry, storage, 1 bedroom and 1 family room with a fire place and access to the fenced back yard. On the top floor you have the master bedroom with 2 large closet, a master bath. The top floor also has 2 other bedrooms and 1 more bathroom. ** Open floor plan** Freshly painted** Hardwood floors** Large size kitchen ** Kitchenette** Spacious and contemporary bathrooms with ceramic tile floor ** Fireplace ** Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances** Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator ** His and Her closet in master bedroom** Ample storage place in basement



** Howard County Schools** 5 min drive to Columbia Mall, easy access to I-95, 32 and 29.** Walking distance to grocery, banks, CVS, and Gas ** Peaceful Community** Columbia Amenities and Activities available in close vicinity * Columbia Association Ice Rink* Columbia Youth and Teen Center* Walking trails and Parks (Blandair Park, Lake Elkhorn) * Merriweather Post Pavilion* Columbia Town Center* Lake Kittamaqundi* Columbia Fitness Centers* Columbia Skate Parks* Columbia Golf and Tennis courts* Columbia Dog Parks**



Parking: 1 assigned parking spot

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Call: 443-979-8872

Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



(RLNE4714844)