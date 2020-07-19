All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 8981 Skyrock Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
8981 Skyrock Ct
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

8981 Skyrock Ct

8981 Skyrock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Kings Contrivance
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8981 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Large and inviting 4 bed 3 bath - New paint and Granite Counter tops. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half-bath townhouse in Village of Kings Contrivance, Columbia, MD. Property features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The main floor has a large family room with a deck. The basement features laundry, storage, 1 bedroom and 1 family room with a fire place and access to the fenced back yard. On the top floor you have the master bedroom with 2 large closet, a master bath. The top floor also has 2 other bedrooms and 1 more bathroom. ** Open floor plan** Freshly painted** Hardwood floors** Large size kitchen ** Kitchenette** Spacious and contemporary bathrooms with ceramic tile floor ** Fireplace ** Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances** Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator ** His and Her closet in master bedroom** Ample storage place in basement

** Howard County Schools** 5 min drive to Columbia Mall, easy access to I-95, 32 and 29.** Walking distance to grocery, banks, CVS, and Gas ** Peaceful Community** Columbia Amenities and Activities available in close vicinity * Columbia Association Ice Rink* Columbia Youth and Teen Center* Walking trails and Parks (Blandair Park, Lake Elkhorn) * Merriweather Post Pavilion* Columbia Town Center* Lake Kittamaqundi* Columbia Fitness Centers* Columbia Skate Parks* Columbia Golf and Tennis courts* Columbia Dog Parks**

Parking: 1 assigned parking spot
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 443-979-8872
Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4714844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8981 Skyrock Ct have any available units?
8981 Skyrock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8981 Skyrock Ct have?
Some of 8981 Skyrock Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8981 Skyrock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8981 Skyrock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8981 Skyrock Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8981 Skyrock Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8981 Skyrock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8981 Skyrock Ct offers parking.
Does 8981 Skyrock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8981 Skyrock Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8981 Skyrock Ct have a pool?
No, 8981 Skyrock Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8981 Skyrock Ct have accessible units?
No, 8981 Skyrock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8981 Skyrock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8981 Skyrock Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University