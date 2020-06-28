8944 SKYROCK COURT

Amenities

ROOM FOR RENT (ALL UTILTIES & WIFI INCLUDED): Large 3rd floor, Master Ensuite bedroom with full bath, walk in closet and private balcony facing woods within a three level townhome in the beautiful and quiet community of King Contrivance, Columbia. Room can easily accommodate King or Queen size bed. Townhome is shared with two other individuals. Communal area included fully functional kitchen, living, dining room areas, basement, 2nd level deck and washer & dryer. Available for occupancy immediately with a non refundable $55 application fee.