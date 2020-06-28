All apartments in Columbia
8944 SKYROCK COURT

8944 Skyrock Court · No Longer Available
Location

8944 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT (ALL UTILTIES & WIFI INCLUDED): Large 3rd floor, Master Ensuite bedroom with full bath, walk in closet and private balcony facing woods within a three level townhome in the beautiful and quiet community of King Contrivance, Columbia. Room can easily accommodate King or Queen size bed. Townhome is shared with two other individuals. Communal area included fully functional kitchen, living, dining room areas, basement, 2nd level deck and washer & dryer. Available for occupancy immediately with a non refundable $55 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8944 SKYROCK COURT have any available units?
8944 SKYROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8944 SKYROCK COURT have?
Some of 8944 SKYROCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8944 SKYROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8944 SKYROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8944 SKYROCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8944 SKYROCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8944 SKYROCK COURT offer parking?
No, 8944 SKYROCK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8944 SKYROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8944 SKYROCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8944 SKYROCK COURT have a pool?
No, 8944 SKYROCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8944 SKYROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8944 SKYROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8944 SKYROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8944 SKYROCK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
