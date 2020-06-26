8926 Mallard Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Features gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with working gas fireplace, updated bath, and storage closet. Fully renovated eat in kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast island, updated cabinets, custom tiled backsplash, pantry closet and all stainless appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Second floor has a laundry/storage area with NEW washer/dryer included, 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a full hall bath with tiled floors and tiled tub enclosure. Third floor is the master suite with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and full master bath with tiled floors, tiled soaker tub, separate tiled walk in shower and his/her vanity. Home is freshly painted with new energy efficient windows, and high end security system with video monitoring is included for the 1st year. Tenants have access to membership of Columbia Association pools and gyms!



Pets under 50lbs considered on a case to case basis with an additional pet deposit!!



Contact Jeannie at 410-258-6694 for details or to schedule an appointment or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required.



(RLNE5018846)