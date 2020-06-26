All apartments in Columbia
8926 Mallard Ct

Location

8926 Mallard Court, Columbia, MD 21045

Amenities

Features gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with working gas fireplace, updated bath, and storage closet. Fully renovated eat in kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast island, updated cabinets, custom tiled backsplash, pantry closet and all stainless appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Second floor has a laundry/storage area with NEW washer/dryer included, 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a full hall bath with tiled floors and tiled tub enclosure. Third floor is the master suite with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and full master bath with tiled floors, tiled soaker tub, separate tiled walk in shower and his/her vanity. Home is freshly painted with new energy efficient windows, and high end security system with video monitoring is included for the 1st year. Tenants have access to membership of Columbia Association pools and gyms!

Pets under 50lbs considered on a case to case basis with an additional pet deposit!!

Contact Jeannie at 410-258-6694 for details or to schedule an appointment or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Good Credit Score required.

(RLNE5018846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8926 Mallard Ct have any available units?
8926 Mallard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8926 Mallard Ct have?
Some of 8926 Mallard Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8926 Mallard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8926 Mallard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8926 Mallard Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8926 Mallard Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8926 Mallard Ct offer parking?
No, 8926 Mallard Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8926 Mallard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8926 Mallard Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8926 Mallard Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8926 Mallard Ct has a pool.
Does 8926 Mallard Ct have accessible units?
No, 8926 Mallard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8926 Mallard Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8926 Mallard Ct has units with dishwashers.
