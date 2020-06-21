8923 Skyrock Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room

Please click here to apply



Located in the heart of Columbia in sought after Kings Contrivance.

Nice size with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

There is a large eat in area in the kitchen with added open pantry and dining area off of the Living Room.

A bathroom on every level. All four bedrooms have large double windows for a lot of natural light. The master bedroom is over sized with a whole wall of closet and an additional walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate dressing area that leads to the master shower.

PET Friendly!!!

Enjoy the lower level family room with private bedroom,wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Walk out acccess to the enclosed back yard.

Minutes to I-32, Route 29, Columbia Mall, Meriweather Post Povillian and Toby's Dinner Theatre.