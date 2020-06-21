8923 Skyrock Ct

Amenities
Located in the heart of Columbia in sought after Kings Contrivance.
Nice size with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
There is a large eat in area in the kitchen with added open pantry and dining area off of the Living Room.
A bathroom on every level. All four bedrooms have large double windows for a lot of natural light. The master bedroom is over sized with a whole wall of closet and an additional walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate dressing area that leads to the master shower.
PET Friendly!!!
Enjoy the lower level family room with private bedroom,wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Walk out acccess to the enclosed back yard.
Minutes to I-32, Route 29, Columbia Mall, Meriweather Post Povillian and Toby's Dinner Theatre.