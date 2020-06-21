All apartments in Columbia
8923 Skyrock Ct
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

8923 Skyrock Ct

8923 Skyrock Court · (301) 685-1250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8923 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Please click here to apply

Located in the heart of Columbia in sought after Kings Contrivance.
Nice size with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
There is a large eat in area in the kitchen with added open pantry and dining area off of the Living Room.
A bathroom on every level. All four bedrooms have large double windows for a lot of natural light. The master bedroom is over sized with a whole wall of closet and an additional walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate dressing area that leads to the master shower.
PET Friendly!!!
Enjoy the lower level family room with private bedroom,wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Walk out acccess to the enclosed back yard.
Minutes to I-32, Route 29, Columbia Mall, Meriweather Post Povillian and Toby's Dinner Theatre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8923 Skyrock Ct have any available units?
8923 Skyrock Ct has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8923 Skyrock Ct have?
Some of 8923 Skyrock Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8923 Skyrock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8923 Skyrock Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8923 Skyrock Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8923 Skyrock Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8923 Skyrock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8923 Skyrock Ct does offer parking.
Does 8923 Skyrock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8923 Skyrock Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8923 Skyrock Ct have a pool?
No, 8923 Skyrock Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8923 Skyrock Ct have accessible units?
No, 8923 Skyrock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8923 Skyrock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8923 Skyrock Ct has units with dishwashers.
