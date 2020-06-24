Columbia- Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Features include Eat in kitchen, washer/dryer, wall to wall carpet, appliances, fresh paint, walk in closet, and walk out patio. Gas and water are included in rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8721 Hayshed Lane, Apt# 14 have any available units?
8721 Hayshed Lane, Apt# 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 Hayshed Lane, Apt# 14 have?
Some of 8721 Hayshed Lane, Apt# 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 Hayshed Lane, Apt# 14 currently offering any rent specials?
8721 Hayshed Lane, Apt# 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.