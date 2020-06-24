8721 Hayshed Lane, Apt# 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Columbia- Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Features include Eat in kitchen, washer/dryer, wall to wall carpet, appliances, fresh paint, walk in closet, and walk out patio. Gas and water are included in rent!