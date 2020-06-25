All apartments in Columbia
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:22 PM

7535 BROKEN STAFF

7535 Broken Staff · No Longer Available
Location

7535 Broken Staff, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Fully renovated! New carpets, new paint, new recessed LED lights throughout! This is the ONLY waterfront property available for rent in Howard County. Walk right out of your back yard and step down to Lake Elkhorn, jump on your bike or roam by foot on Columbia's endless pathways, the possibilities are endless. Put a chair on the third floor deck off of the master bedroom and read the newspaper. Come home to your vacation every day. Minutes from Snowden, Wegmans, Lifetime Fitness and so much more. Applicants looking for multi-year leases are preferred. Minimum 16 month lease. A minimum 650 credit score is required for each adult applicant if tenants are responsible for payment of any portion of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 BROKEN STAFF have any available units?
7535 BROKEN STAFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7535 BROKEN STAFF have?
Some of 7535 BROKEN STAFF's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 BROKEN STAFF currently offering any rent specials?
7535 BROKEN STAFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 BROKEN STAFF pet-friendly?
No, 7535 BROKEN STAFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7535 BROKEN STAFF offer parking?
No, 7535 BROKEN STAFF does not offer parking.
Does 7535 BROKEN STAFF have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7535 BROKEN STAFF offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 BROKEN STAFF have a pool?
No, 7535 BROKEN STAFF does not have a pool.
Does 7535 BROKEN STAFF have accessible units?
No, 7535 BROKEN STAFF does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 BROKEN STAFF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7535 BROKEN STAFF has units with dishwashers.
