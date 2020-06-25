7535 BROKEN STAFF

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Fully renovated! New carpets, new paint, new recessed LED lights throughout! This is the ONLY waterfront property available for rent in Howard County. Walk right out of your back yard and step down to Lake Elkhorn, jump on your bike or roam by foot on Columbia's endless pathways, the possibilities are endless. Put a chair on the third floor deck off of the master bedroom and read the newspaper. Come home to your vacation every day. Minutes from Snowden, Wegmans, Lifetime Fitness and so much more. Applicants looking for multi-year leases are preferred. Minimum 16 month lease. A minimum 650 credit score is required for each adult applicant if tenants are responsible for payment of any portion of the rent.