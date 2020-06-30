7524 Sweet Hours Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

AMAZING condo in The Pines available NOW! 2 bedroom, 1 bath open floor plan. Beautiful flooring throughout. New stainlees steel appliances and updated bathroom. Meticulously kept. Private balcony to relax and bird watch. Kings Contrivance Village Center, community pool & trails all within a quick walk. Close to Ft Meade, NSA, 32, 175, 29, 100, Route 1, 95, shopping, dining, public transportation. Please no pets or smoking. CREDIT score must be 650+ to be considered. For showings and more information Text Johnna: 443-832-3002