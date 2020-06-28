7247 Riding Hood Cir

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed/ 2.5 bath SFH in Columbia! First floor features beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with beautiful marble fireplace and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, countertop workspace and all appliances including built-in microwave. The second floor offers large bedrooms with ample closet space, laundry/storage area with washer/dryer and an updated full bath with custom tiled shower enclosure. Beautifully finished basement with a built-in bar.. Located in a quiet community with walking trails, a playground and within walking distance from Columbia Association pools/gyms (optional paid membership available to tenants)!
Conveniently located to Columbia Association pools/gyms, walking trails, Rt. 29, Rt. 100, Rt. 32, I70, I95, Columbia Mall and many great shops/restaurants!
Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/
(RLNE5112095)