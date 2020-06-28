All apartments in Columbia
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

7247 Riding Hood Cir

7247 Riding Hood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7247 Riding Hood Circle, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed/ 2.5 bath SFH in Columbia! First floor features beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with beautiful marble fireplace and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, countertop workspace and all appliances including built-in microwave. The second floor offers large bedrooms with ample closet space, laundry/storage area with washer/dryer and an updated full bath with custom tiled shower enclosure. Beautifully finished basement with a built-in bar.. Located in a quiet community with walking trails, a playground and within walking distance from Columbia Association pools/gyms (optional paid membership available to tenants)!

Conveniently located to Columbia Association pools/gyms, walking trails, Rt. 29, Rt. 100, Rt. 32, I70, I95, Columbia Mall and many great shops/restaurants!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5112095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7247 Riding Hood Cir have any available units?
7247 Riding Hood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7247 Riding Hood Cir have?
Some of 7247 Riding Hood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7247 Riding Hood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7247 Riding Hood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7247 Riding Hood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7247 Riding Hood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7247 Riding Hood Cir offer parking?
No, 7247 Riding Hood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7247 Riding Hood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7247 Riding Hood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7247 Riding Hood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7247 Riding Hood Cir has a pool.
Does 7247 Riding Hood Cir have accessible units?
No, 7247 Riding Hood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7247 Riding Hood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7247 Riding Hood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
