Columbia, MD
7155 HARP STRING
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

7155 HARP STRING

7155 Harp String · No Longer Available
Location

7155 Harp String, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
COME SEE THIS HOME ON SATURDAY THE 30TH from 12-12:30pm. NO PETS. Contemporary single family rental in the heart of Columbia. Cathedral ceilings open to the upper level sitting room loft with a wood burning fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen also has a cathedral ceiling and pendant lighting for that Columbia Contemporary flare. Entire home has been re-painted, brand new carpeted and professionally clean. Bedrooms on each level and 2 full bathrooms. enjoy the deck and full fenced yard with the warmer weather coming to Maryland. A two car parking pad is also included. Owners prefer a credit score of 700 plus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7155 HARP STRING have any available units?
7155 HARP STRING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7155 HARP STRING have?
Some of 7155 HARP STRING's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7155 HARP STRING currently offering any rent specials?
7155 HARP STRING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7155 HARP STRING pet-friendly?
No, 7155 HARP STRING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7155 HARP STRING offer parking?
Yes, 7155 HARP STRING offers parking.
Does 7155 HARP STRING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7155 HARP STRING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7155 HARP STRING have a pool?
No, 7155 HARP STRING does not have a pool.
Does 7155 HARP STRING have accessible units?
No, 7155 HARP STRING does not have accessible units.
Does 7155 HARP STRING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7155 HARP STRING has units with dishwashers.
