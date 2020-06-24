7155 HARP STRING

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

COME SEE THIS HOME ON SATURDAY THE 30TH from 12-12:30pm. NO PETS. Contemporary single family rental in the heart of Columbia. Cathedral ceilings open to the upper level sitting room loft with a wood burning fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen also has a cathedral ceiling and pendant lighting for that Columbia Contemporary flare. Entire home has been re-painted, brand new carpeted and professionally clean. Bedrooms on each level and 2 full bathrooms. enjoy the deck and full fenced yard with the warmer weather coming to Maryland. A two car parking pad is also included. Owners prefer a credit score of 700 plus!