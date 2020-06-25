All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:06 PM

7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE

7132 Eden Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Kings Contrivance
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7132 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Avail June 1 - MIN. CREDIT REQUIRED - Lovely Townhome - 3 fully finished Levels. Updated HVAC & Appliances. TWO LARGE BEDROOM SUITES ON UPPER LEVEL, each with a full bath. One additional bedroom with full bath on the Lower level. Open design concept with spacious family living on the Main and lower levels. Spacious outdoor living with a large deck off the kitchen and a wonderful patio, fenced yard w/ shed. Backs to woods & community pond. Pets on a case-by-case basis .. . . . . OWNERS WILL CONSIDER A LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY. Please contact Listing agent to set up a showing. Current tenants have a baby, so please schedule a showing through the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7132 EDEN BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University