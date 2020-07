6723 SECOND MORNING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

ABSOLUTELY A FANTASTIC FIND! LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER OWEN BROWN COMMUNITY AND ALL IT HAS TO OFFER, THIS RECENTLY UPDATED 2 LEVEL TOWN-HOME IS PERFECT. FEATURING 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, WITH TONS OF CLOSET SPACE AND DUAL ENTRY BATHROOM ON THE BRIGHT & SUNNY TOP LEVEL. DOWN STAIRS YOU WILL FIND NEW FLOORING IN THE LIVING ROOM, WHICH IS COMPLIMENTED BY A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. ENJOY THE CRISP AUTUMN MORNINGS IN THE PRIVATE FENCED-IN BACKYARD OVERLOOKING THE WOODED COMMON AREA. RECENTLY UPDATED HVAC, HOT WATER HEATER, WASHER & DRYER. ALL NEW PAINT & FIXTURES COMPLIMENT THIS WONDERFUL HOME. COMES WITH ONE RESERVE PARKING SPOT & PLENTY OF VISITOR SPACES. LOCATED JUST OFF OF BROKEN LAND , RT-29 AND MAJOR COMMUTING ROUTES.