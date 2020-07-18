All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6304 Departed Sunset Ln

6304 Departed Sunset Lane · (301) 703-8608 ext. 8608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6304 Departed Sunset Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
River Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6304 Departed Sunset Ln · Avail. Sep 1

$3,850

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2128 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
6304 Departed Sunset Ln Available 09/01/20 Columbia, MD - Stunning brick front 4 BR, 3.5 bath colonial home in River Hill. Hardwood floors that go forever, a fantastic gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, a center island and a gas stove. The outdoor living is amazing!! Flow from the kitchen into the relaxing screened in porch or the expansive deck that is private and ready for both relaxing or entertaining. Fully finished lower level has a seating area, exercise room/den, full bath and a walks out to the lovely yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Departed Sunset Ln have any available units?
6304 Departed Sunset Ln has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Departed Sunset Ln have?
Some of 6304 Departed Sunset Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Departed Sunset Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Departed Sunset Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Departed Sunset Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Departed Sunset Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6304 Departed Sunset Ln offer parking?
No, 6304 Departed Sunset Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6304 Departed Sunset Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Departed Sunset Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Departed Sunset Ln have a pool?
No, 6304 Departed Sunset Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Departed Sunset Ln have accessible units?
No, 6304 Departed Sunset Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Departed Sunset Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Departed Sunset Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
