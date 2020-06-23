6121 Quiet Times

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00a33e9059 ---- Nice unit! Large kitchen with room for table space! Additional table space in LR/DR combo! All new paint and carpets! This is actually a THREE BEDROOM but including a private room on lower level could be 4th bedroom! Washer & dryer included in unit! Workshop are in basement included! The deck behind the house opens out to trees creating a lot of privacy. Negotiable Assigned Parking Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Disposal Dryer Gas Heating No Fireplace Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Washer