6121 Quiet Times

Nice unit! Large kitchen with room for table space! Additional table space in LR/DR combo! All new paint and carpets! This is actually a THREE BEDROOM but including a private room on lower level could be 4th bedroom! Washer & dryer included in unit! Workshop are in basement included! The deck behind the house opens out to trees creating a lot of privacy. Negotiable Assigned Parking Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Disposal Dryer Gas Heating No Fireplace Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Washer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
