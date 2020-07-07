All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6079 Majors Lane

6079 Majors Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6079 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move right in to this 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Condo!,
*Gas and Water are included!* Freshly painted *Bright and Sunny * Neutral Decor
* Convenient to Routes 175, 95, Columbia Town Center and Blandair Park.

Reserved Parking!
To schedule a showing contact Silverline Management:

1. 443.741.1698 press 2
2. Leasing@Silverlinemgmt.com
3. click the schedule link

Pet Policy: "Approved Pets Only"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,385, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,385, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6079 Majors Lane have any available units?
6079 Majors Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 6079 Majors Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6079 Majors Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6079 Majors Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6079 Majors Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6079 Majors Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6079 Majors Lane offers parking.
Does 6079 Majors Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6079 Majors Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6079 Majors Lane have a pool?
No, 6079 Majors Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6079 Majors Lane have accessible units?
No, 6079 Majors Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6079 Majors Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6079 Majors Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6079 Majors Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6079 Majors Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

