5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This remarkable top floor penthouse end unit is the largest in the building! Enjoy this spacious renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath penthouse condo. Brand new systemically designed engineered wood flooring through out home! This is the only unit in this complex that offers added closets and extra space! Kitchen features breakfast bar, casual dining, new stainless steel appliances, tiled floor and more. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk in closet, attached bath with jacuzzi tub and double vanity. Attached 1 car garage with 2 parking spaces in driveway. (Also available for purchase). Virtual Video Tour Available.