Columbia, MD
5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:08 AM

5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE

5910 Great Star Drive · (240) 737-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5910 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,990

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
This remarkable top floor penthouse end unit is the largest in the building! Enjoy this spacious renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath penthouse condo. Brand new systemically designed engineered wood flooring through out home! This is the only unit in this complex that offers added closets and extra space! Kitchen features breakfast bar, casual dining, new stainless steel appliances, tiled floor and more. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk in closet, attached bath with jacuzzi tub and double vanity. Attached 1 car garage with 2 parking spaces in driveway. (Also available for purchase). Virtual Video Tour Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE have any available units?
5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE have?
Some of 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
