End Unit Brick Townhome for rent in the Village of Long Reach. 3 Bedrooms upstairs and 1 Bedroom in the Basement. 3.5 Updated Bathrooms. Spacious Kitchen with Separate Dining Room. Fenced in Rear Yard. Don't miss out on this great rental! Agents have your clients apply at the link directly for credit and background check. $40 per applicant. Any adult over 18 to apply. https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/669567