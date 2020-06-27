All apartments in Columbia
Columbia, MD
5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD
5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD

5534 Vantage Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You can have it all! Love living in beautiful downtown Columbia!Walk to Columbia~s best restaurants, the shopping, the pool, tennis courts and paddle boating and fishing on the Lake. Merriweather is just a half mile from your front door. Enjoy spacious living in the sought after community on Vantage Point Rd. Newly renovated contemporary 4 level garage town home with sun-filled 3 Br, MSTR Br incl, custom closets, sky-lighting, jacuzzi, 4 ba, 2 level private backyard deck/patio and fire place. For the cook, enjoy the gourmet kit with new appliances. See today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD have any available units?
5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD have?
Some of 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD has a pool.
Does 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
