5534 VANTAGE POINT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

You can have it all! Love living in beautiful downtown Columbia!Walk to Columbia~s best restaurants, the shopping, the pool, tennis courts and paddle boating and fishing on the Lake. Merriweather is just a half mile from your front door. Enjoy spacious living in the sought after community on Vantage Point Rd. Newly renovated contemporary 4 level garage town home with sun-filled 3 Br, MSTR Br incl, custom closets, sky-lighting, jacuzzi, 4 ba, 2 level private backyard deck/patio and fire place. For the cook, enjoy the gourmet kit with new appliances. See today!