Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Move right into this adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with finished basement, fenced yard, deck and much more! Close to Columbia Mall! Enjoy the beautiful view from your deck while you sit and relax on those warm summer nights! Fresh paint and new flooring!