5039 Green Mountain Cir

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in the heart of Columbia!
Property highlights
- Very well maintained with hardwood floors throughout
- Plenty of space with large living and spacious bedrooms
- Enjoy the outdoors on the walk out porch, community pool or take a walk to the lake
- Amazing location nearby Columbia Mall, restaurants, schools, hospitals, and more!
- Pets welcome. Condo association restrictions: 2 pet max, no pit bulls and no rottweilers
- Shared laundry room in building.
Available today!
(RLNE4803437)