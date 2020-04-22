5039 Green Mountain Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in the heart of Columbia!



Property highlights

- Very well maintained with hardwood floors throughout

- Plenty of space with large living and spacious bedrooms

- Enjoy the outdoors on the walk out porch, community pool or take a walk to the lake

- Amazing location nearby Columbia Mall, restaurants, schools, hospitals, and more!

- Pets welcome. Condo association restrictions: 2 pet max, no pit bulls and no rottweilers

- Shared laundry room in building.



Available today!



