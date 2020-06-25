Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
11269 Slalom Ln Unit A
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11269 Slalom Ln Unit A
11269 Slalom Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11269 Slalom Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 10/28/19. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Columbia. Hardwood floors and fireplace and patio. Pets considered, no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A have any available units?
11269 Slalom Ln Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A have?
Some of 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
11269 Slalom Ln Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A offers parking.
Does 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A have a pool?
No, 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A have accessible units?
No, 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11269 Slalom Ln Unit A has units with dishwashers.
