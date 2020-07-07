All apartments in Columbia
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:33 AM

11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2

11250 Crystal Run · No Longer Available
Location

11250 Crystal Run, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome style condo with carport, wood burning fireplace, renovated kitchen and baths and new: carpeting, fenced in patio, washer/dryer, hot water heater. Pets will be considered. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 have any available units?
11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 have?
Some of 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 currently offering any rent specials?
11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 is pet friendly.
Does 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 offer parking?
Yes, 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 offers parking.
Does 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 have a pool?
No, 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 does not have a pool.
Does 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 have accessible units?
No, 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11250 CRYSTAL RUN B-22-2 has units with dishwashers.

