10717 SYMPHONY WAY

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Owner related to Agent Former Model Home with Cathedral Ceiling LOCATION, LOCATION!BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS CONDO IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA WITH LOTS OF UPDATES! Top floor unit so no one is above you. Hardwood floors in your entry way,dining room and living room.Large windows throughout the unit plus a sun room give you plenty of natural light. Two large bedrooms on each side of your unit. Master bedroom has an ample walk-in closet and updated private bathroom. Kitchen updated . Laundry room is conveniently located in your unit next to the kitchen. New HVAC system and hot water heater. The attached garage is nice but you won't need it most days since you can walk to all that Columbia offers - SHOPS,RESTAURANTS, MOVIES,BARNES & NOBLE, MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION and MORE. Easy access to routes 29, 32,100and 175. Good Credit, Copy of ID and copy of 2 pay stubs and Rental APP $50 per person