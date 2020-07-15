All apartments in Columbia
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

10717 SYMPHONY WAY

10717 Symphony Way · No Longer Available
Location

10717 Symphony Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Owner related to Agent Former Model Home with Cathedral Ceiling LOCATION, LOCATION!BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS CONDO IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA WITH LOTS OF UPDATES! Top floor unit so no one is above you. Hardwood floors in your entry way,dining room and living room.Large windows throughout the unit plus a sun room give you plenty of natural light. Two large bedrooms on each side of your unit. Master bedroom has an ample walk-in closet and updated private bathroom. Kitchen updated . Laundry room is conveniently located in your unit next to the kitchen. New HVAC system and hot water heater. The attached garage is nice but you won't need it most days since you can walk to all that Columbia offers - SHOPS,RESTAURANTS, MOVIES,BARNES & NOBLE, MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION and MORE. Easy access to routes 29, 32,100and 175. Good Credit, Copy of ID and copy of 2 pay stubs and Rental APP $50 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10717 SYMPHONY WAY have any available units?
10717 SYMPHONY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10717 SYMPHONY WAY have?
Some of 10717 SYMPHONY WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10717 SYMPHONY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10717 SYMPHONY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10717 SYMPHONY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10717 SYMPHONY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10717 SYMPHONY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10717 SYMPHONY WAY offers parking.
Does 10717 SYMPHONY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10717 SYMPHONY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10717 SYMPHONY WAY have a pool?
No, 10717 SYMPHONY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10717 SYMPHONY WAY have accessible units?
No, 10717 SYMPHONY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10717 SYMPHONY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10717 SYMPHONY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
