Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained and nicely updated. This townhouse is convenient to all that Columbia has to offer. Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Finished basement with walk out to fenced in yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis. All adults over 18 must apply. $50 application fee per person.