Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage

Four level townhome in Towncenter w/ 2 car garage. Walking distance to Mall, restaurants, Lakefront, Movies and more! Open floor plan w/ loft and lower level rec room. Hardwood floors and granite counter tops .Good income, assets and credit required! No Pets !! No smoking!!Please look at all photos and take video tour before inquiring. Video tour can be found on https://youtu.be/mFddBJg6_u8.