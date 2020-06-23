All apartments in Columbia
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

10106 Hyla Brook Rd.

10106 Hyla Brook Road · No Longer Available
Location

10106 Hyla Brook Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Here is your chance to experience first-hand what it is like to live in a historic home that was also featured in the HGTV Dream House series! A meticulously renovated 1838 stone cottage with all the modern conveniences, this Gothic Revival cottage features three bedrooms, three baths, a large living room, and well appointed kitchen. Interior touches include antique furnishings, hardwood floors, a large stone fireplace, intricately designed bathrooms with marble walls and flooring, and leaded glass windows throughout the house. The kitchen features Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, silverware, cookware, and dishes. The landscape around the house adds to the flavor of the English stylized cottage with beautiful flowers, shrubs, and well maintained yard. There are two separate outdoor sitting areas to enjoy the views of the adjacent lake. Nearby recreation includes running trails around the lake, fishing, a playground within walking distance, and picnicking. The neighborhood is adjacent to the major office buildings of Columbia and the Columbia Mall, and is conveniently located between Baltimore (20 minutes north) and Washington, DC (45 minutes south). Hylabrook House is the perfect mix of dazzling architectural details with the comforts of home that truly makes the place a one-of-a-kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. have any available units?
10106 Hyla Brook Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. have?
Some of 10106 Hyla Brook Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10106 Hyla Brook Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. offer parking?
No, 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. have a pool?
No, 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 Hyla Brook Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
