10106 Hyla Brook Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Here is your chance to experience first-hand what it is like to live in a historic home that was also featured in the HGTV Dream House series! A meticulously renovated 1838 stone cottage with all the modern conveniences, this Gothic Revival cottage features three bedrooms, three baths, a large living room, and well appointed kitchen. Interior touches include antique furnishings, hardwood floors, a large stone fireplace, intricately designed bathrooms with marble walls and flooring, and leaded glass windows throughout the house. The kitchen features Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, silverware, cookware, and dishes. The landscape around the house adds to the flavor of the English stylized cottage with beautiful flowers, shrubs, and well maintained yard. There are two separate outdoor sitting areas to enjoy the views of the adjacent lake. Nearby recreation includes running trails around the lake, fishing, a playground within walking distance, and picnicking. The neighborhood is adjacent to the major office buildings of Columbia and the Columbia Mall, and is conveniently located between Baltimore (20 minutes north) and Washington, DC (45 minutes south). Hylabrook House is the perfect mix of dazzling architectural details with the comforts of home that truly makes the place a one-of-a-kind.