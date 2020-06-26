10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4

Amenities
Beautiful 3-bedroom apartment in The Cove includes spacious living and dining rooms, kitchen with extra cabinets, master suite with private bath and walk-in closet, two more bedrooms, with full bath, laundry. Sliding glass doors open to balcony overlooking pool. Community overlooks Wilde Lake. Downtown location near offices, Whole Foods, The Mall, Merriweather, restaurants, Lakefront entertainment. Landlord requires applications submitted by all residents aged 18 or older, and minimum credit scores of 700 for all. Vouchers welcomed.