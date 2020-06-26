All apartments in Columbia
10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4

10065 Windstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10065 Windstream Drive, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3-bedroom apartment in The Cove includes spacious living and dining rooms, kitchen with extra cabinets, master suite with private bath and walk-in closet, two more bedrooms, with full bath, laundry. Sliding glass doors open to balcony overlooking pool. Community overlooks Wilde Lake. Downtown location near offices, Whole Foods, The Mall, Merriweather, restaurants, Lakefront entertainment. Landlord requires applications submitted by all residents aged 18 or older, and minimum credit scores of 700 for all. Vouchers welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 have any available units?
10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 have?
Some of 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 currently offering any rent specials?
10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 pet-friendly?
No, 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 offer parking?
Yes, 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 offers parking.
Does 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 have a pool?
Yes, 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 has a pool.
Does 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 have accessible units?
No, 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10065 WINDSTREAM DR #4 has units with dishwashers.
