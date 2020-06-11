Rent Calculator
4705 TECUMSEH STREET
4705 Tecumseh Street
·
Location
4705 Tecumseh Street, College Park, MD 20740
Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted, new garbage disposal, and recently updated roof. The unit comes with 4 storage units. Please email beyadmk@gmail.com for video tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4705 TECUMSEH STREET have any available units?
4705 TECUMSEH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Park, MD
.
Is 4705 TECUMSEH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4705 TECUMSEH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 TECUMSEH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4705 TECUMSEH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in College Park
.
Does 4705 TECUMSEH STREET offer parking?
No, 4705 TECUMSEH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4705 TECUMSEH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 TECUMSEH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 TECUMSEH STREET have a pool?
No, 4705 TECUMSEH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4705 TECUMSEH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4705 TECUMSEH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 TECUMSEH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 TECUMSEH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 TECUMSEH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4705 TECUMSEH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
