accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
175 Accessible Apartments for rent in College Park, MD
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
$
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD
6506 America Boulevard, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
16 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,601
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chillum
23 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,661
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Brookland
41 Units Available
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,704
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,018
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1053 sqft
Premier homes with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and thoughtful designs. Feature a 24-hour fitness room, game room and grill area on-site. Near the Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Fort Bunker Hill.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,493
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,754
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
32 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,638
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
884 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
14 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
