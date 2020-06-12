/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in College Park, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
40 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
North College Park
7 Units Available
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
North College Park
22 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1198 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
$
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
7520 Rhode Island Ave. #D
7520 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1017 sqft
Unit #D Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 BD/2 BA Apartment With Private Parking - Property Id: 297441 * Spacious, 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
College Park Woods
1 Unit Available
3416 DUKE ST
3416 Duke Street, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2125 sqft
Renovated apartment adjacent to the house (back of the house) in a very nice and quiet area in College Park, two-bed space w/renovated bath and nice backyard to enjoy summer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8125 48TH AVENUE
8125 48th Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
905 sqft
A well maintained 2BR - 2BA condo with walking distant to College Park, bus lines and Green Belt Station. Also free shuttle to the University of MD. Once you reach the front or back of building push 8-3-4 ad owner will let you in.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Chillum
8 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Chillum
14 Units Available
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
787 sqft
Belcrest Plaza combines a beautiful wooded setting with the convenience of Metrorail and the Mall at Prince Georges directly across the street. Belcrest Plaza is located just minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
3 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
950 sqft
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
Riverdale Park
6 Units Available
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
6000 WESTCHESTER PARK DR #202
6000 Westchester Park Drive, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, large and full of light, second floor condo - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, freshly painted and updated - also boasts living room, large kitchen, separate dining room & family combo -- Short travel distance and close to 495.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1806 METZEROTT ROAD
1806 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
856 sqft
Bright and Open 2 BR/1 BA Condo - Penthouse Level. Renovated in 2019 with Fresh Paint, New flooring, New kitchen. Balcony/deck off Kitchen. 55 per person app fee/1500 security deposit. Pets are allowed case -by case. The pet deposit is $250.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD
6506 America Boulevard, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
10401 46TH AVE
10401 46th Avenue, Beltsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
LOCATION ! LOCATION ! Beautiful Bright & Sunny Garden Style Apts near 495 and College Park Md. Convenient to shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Similar Pages
College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollege Park 3 BedroomsCollege Park Accessible ApartmentsCollege Park Apartments under $1,100College Park Apartments under $1,300
College Park Apartments under $1,400College Park Apartments under $1,600College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with GarageCollege Park Apartments with GymCollege Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollege Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD