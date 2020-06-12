/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
416 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in College Park, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
41 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North College Park
21 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1198 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
7520 Rhode Island Ave. #D
7520 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1017 sqft
Unit #D Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 BD/2 BA Apartment With Private Parking - Property Id: 297441 * Spacious, 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8125 48TH AVENUE
8125 48th Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
905 sqft
A well maintained 2BR - 2BA condo with walking distant to College Park, bus lines and Green Belt Station. Also free shuttle to the University of MD. Once you reach the front or back of building push 8-3-4 ad owner will let you in.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Chillum
63 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
1 Unit Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD
6506 America Boulevard, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
15 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
23 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Chillum
6 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
12 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1020 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
$
116 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
35 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
103 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Similar Pages
College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollege Park 3 BedroomsCollege Park Accessible ApartmentsCollege Park Apartments under $1,100College Park Apartments under $1,300
College Park Apartments under $1,400College Park Apartments under $1,600College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with GarageCollege Park Apartments with GymCollege Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollege Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD