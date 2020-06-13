Apartment List
/
MD
/
college park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

134 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in College Park, MD

Finding an apartment in College Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
38 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North College Park
22 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,549
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1198 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North College Park
7 Units Available
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,358
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North College Park
1 Unit Available
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling! ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
Chillum
11 Units Available
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
787 sqft
Belcrest Plaza combines a beautiful wooded setting with the convenience of Metrorail and the Mall at Prince Georges directly across the street. Belcrest Plaza is located just minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
2 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1150 sqft
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3412 Purdue St
3412 Purdue Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Cozy 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Main floor features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace and a separated dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5703 Crestwood Place
5703 Crestwood Place, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Crestwood Place - New Construction. Ready to go. Over 3000of finished sq footage. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW Location Location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4407 Romlon St Apt 304
4407 Romlon Street, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
653 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in Beltsville! This home features carpeting throughout and plenty of windows overlooking beautiful views of the surrounding area.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Chillum
27 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
City Guide for College Park, MD

The College Park Aviation museum calls this town home.

College Park is every bit a place for the you. We have the information you need to help you find an apartment in College Park, MD, so come along as we explore your options! Located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, College Park is home to more than 30,450 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist College Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in College Park, MD

Finding an apartment in College Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollege Park 3 BedroomsCollege Park Accessible ApartmentsCollege Park Apartments under $1,100College Park Apartments under $1,300
College Park Apartments under $1,400College Park Apartments under $1,600College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with GarageCollege Park Apartments with GymCollege Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollege Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
College Park Apartments with ParkingCollege Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Apartments with Washer-DryerCollege Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollege Park Furnished ApartmentsCollege Park Pet Friendly PlacesCollege Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University