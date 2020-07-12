199 Apartments for rent in College Park, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
North College Park
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,514
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1211 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
North College Park
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North College Park
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - Video Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North College Park
4705 Cherokee Street
4705 Cherokee Street, College Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 07/15/20 **ROOMS FOR RENT** This Luxurious, Modern, New Construction townhome awaits you! Situated in College Park, MD, it is conveniently located near wonderful restaurants, bars, grocery stores, University of Maryland College Park

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
University Club at College Park
4800 Berwyn House Road, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
152929 sqft
very nice and clean apartment, big kitchen with all appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
College Park Woods
9008 GETTYSBURG LANE
9008 Gettysburg Lane, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3184 sqft
Spacious colonial 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths in College Park! 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Calvert Hills Historic District
4705 Fordham Road
4705 Fordham Road, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1502 sqft
Home available for rent in College Park, Maryland. 3-2 This home has been recently renovated and in excellent condition, move in ready! Includes upstairs Master Bedroom Suite with walk in closet and private bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
18 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
55 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,664
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,410
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
9 Units Available
Chillum
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
787 sqft
Belcrest Plaza combines a beautiful wooded setting with the convenience of Metrorail and the Mall at Prince Georges directly across the street. Belcrest Plaza is located just minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1075 sqft
Near the university and red shuttle line. Apartments feature spacious interiors with ample storage and newer appliances. On-site WiFi lounges, game room, fitness center, and green space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
6 Units Available
Riverdale Park
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8522 EDMONSTON ROAD
8522 Edmonston Road, Berwyn Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1418 sqft
Discover Serenity! Outside has a large raised garden bed, and a greenhouse for 4 season gardening! Fully fenced yard, driveway parking along with 1 garage space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8115 GREENBELT STATION PARKWAY
8115 Greenbelt Station Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.5 Bathroom two level condo/townhome with a car garage is in gorgeous Greenbelt Station community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6000 WESTCHESTER PARK DR #202
6000 Westchester Park Drive, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, large and full of light, second floor condo - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, freshly painted and updated - also boasts living room, large kitchen, separate dining room & family combo -- Short travel distance and close to 495.
City Guide for College Park, MD

The College Park Aviation museum calls this town home.

College Park is every bit a place for the you. We have the information you need to help you find an apartment in College Park, MD, so come along as we explore your options! Located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, College Park is home to more than 30,450 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist College Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in College Park, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some College Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

