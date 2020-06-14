Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in College Park, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for College Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
37 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
North College Park
7 Units Available
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,358
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
North College Park
19 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,604
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1198 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North College Park
1 Unit Available
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling! ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
North College Park
1 Unit Available
5028 NANTUCKET ROAD
5028 Nantucket Road, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
Spacious two level home available after July 1st. Large, table-space kitchen. Master bedroom has attached bath. Wood floors and stacked laundry on upper level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
College Park Woods
1 Unit Available
9332 LIMESTONE PLACE
9332 Limestone Place, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1337 sqft
AVAILABLE 5/1/20. Single Family home dvided into 2 units. This is the main level of the home and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lovely wood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Calvert Hills Historic District
1 Unit Available
4705 Fordham Road
4705 Fordham Road, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1502 sqft
Home available for rent in College Park, Maryland. 3-2 This home has been recently renovated and in excellent condition, move in ready! Includes upstairs Master Bedroom Suite with walk in closet and private bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
2 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1150 sqft
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
Riverdale Park
6 Units Available
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3412 Purdue St
3412 Purdue Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Cozy 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Main floor features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace and a separated dining room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10401 46TH AVE
10401 46th Avenue, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
LOCATION ! LOCATION ! Beautiful Bright & Sunny Garden Style Apts near 495 and College Park Md. Convenient to shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,520
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
33 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,440
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,866
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,219
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
City Guide for College Park, MD

The College Park Aviation museum calls this town home.

College Park is every bit a place for the you. We have the information you need to help you find an apartment in College Park, MD, so come along as we explore your options! Located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, College Park is home to more than 30,450 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist College Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in College Park, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for College Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

