north college park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
138 Apartments for rent in North College Park, College Park, MD
27 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,514
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1211 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
6 Units Available
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - Video Tour: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
4705 Cherokee Street
4705 Cherokee Street, College Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 07/15/20 **ROOMS FOR RENT** This Luxurious, Modern, New Construction townhome awaits you! Situated in College Park, MD, it is conveniently located near wonderful restaurants, bars, grocery stores, University of Maryland College Park
1 Unit Available
9612 51ST AVENUE
9612 51st Avenue, College Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
1800 sqft
Amazing home one block away from the metro and down the street from the University of Maryland! Beautiful backyard with deck and large shed. Wonderful investment opportunity. Hurry, this one won't last!!
29 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
32 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
6 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,410
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
1 Unit Available
5460 STREAM BANK LANE
5460 Stream Bank Lane, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1650 sqft
This is a beautiful and well kept townhouse built on 2016 in a gorgeous Greenbelt Station community. This townhouse fixture 3BR & 2.
1 Unit Available
3528 MARLBROUGH WAY
3528 Marlbrough Way, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1534 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is rent by room, not the whole house. Rooms available in a single-family home in College Park Woods. Starting from $550 per room per month. One room per person only. Share bathroom and utilities with other UMD tenants. No pets. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
University Club at College Park
4800 Berwyn House Road, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
152929 sqft
very nice and clean apartment, big kitchen with all appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave.
1 Unit Available
9008 GETTYSBURG LANE
9008 Gettysburg Lane, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3184 sqft
Spacious colonial 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths in College Park! 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
8115 GREENBELT STATION PARKWAY
8115 Greenbelt Station Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.5 Bathroom two level condo/townhome with a car garage is in gorgeous Greenbelt Station community.
1 Unit Available
8704 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE
8704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1540 sqft
One bedroom available in shared housing. Share the dining area, mini kitchen and bathroom with 3 other people. Bedroom measures 13 X 13. Second floor. Sun filled - good lighting. Rent includes utilities.
1 Unit Available
8516 Potomac Ave
8516 Potomac Avenue, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1192 sqft
8516 Potomac Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and spacious 5 BR/2BA minutes from UMD campus - Beautiful 5BR/2BA rambler. Kitchen updated cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
8125 48TH AVENUE
8125 48th Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
905 sqft
A well maintained 2BR - 2BA condo with walking distant to College Park, bus lines and Green Belt Station. Also free shuttle to the University of MD. Once you reach the front or back of building push 8-3-4 ad owner will let you in.
1 Unit Available
10401 46TH AVE
10401 46th Avenue, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
LOCATION ! LOCATION ! Beautiful Bright & Sunny Garden Style Apts near 495 and College Park Md. Convenient to shops and restaurants.
32 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,228
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
15 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,310
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
28 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
41 Units Available
Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
989 sqft
Community is located on a vast property overlooking parts of Laurel. Columbia Mall and Arundel Mills Mall are both nearby, and residents have access to a coffee bar, swimming pool and playground.
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
