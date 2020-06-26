4003 ELMCREST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub key fob access

Renovated 3 level townhouse ~ New flooring on 1st level along with all new stainless steel appliances and new lighting throughout. 2 bedrooms on 2nd level with laundry room and full bath. Master suite located on the 3rd level with walk-in closet and sunken tub. Keyless keypad entrance to the front door. Amenities include reserved parking, walking trails, pool, and clubhouse. Minutes from Bowie Town Center and restaurants. Public transportation to the metro. Located minutes from Rt. 301, 50 and 197.