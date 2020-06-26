All apartments in Bowie
4003 ELMCREST LANE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

4003 ELMCREST LANE

4003 Elmcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Elmcrest Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
key fob access
Renovated 3 level townhouse ~ New flooring on 1st level along with all new stainless steel appliances and new lighting throughout. 2 bedrooms on 2nd level with laundry room and full bath. Master suite located on the 3rd level with walk-in closet and sunken tub. Keyless keypad entrance to the front door. Amenities include reserved parking, walking trails, pool, and clubhouse. Minutes from Bowie Town Center and restaurants. Public transportation to the metro. Located minutes from Rt. 301, 50 and 197.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 ELMCREST LANE have any available units?
4003 ELMCREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4003 ELMCREST LANE have?
Some of 4003 ELMCREST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 ELMCREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4003 ELMCREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 ELMCREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4003 ELMCREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 4003 ELMCREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4003 ELMCREST LANE offers parking.
Does 4003 ELMCREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 ELMCREST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 ELMCREST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4003 ELMCREST LANE has a pool.
Does 4003 ELMCREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 4003 ELMCREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 ELMCREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 ELMCREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
