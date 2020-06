Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Elegant 3 level T/H with deck. 3 bdrms,2 full, 2 half baths. Family room on lower level. Fresh pain, carpets cleaned and more. Note: the stairway spindle-spacing does not comply with current standards, but is "grandfathered" in. Tenants responsible for installing guard/barriers to protect children or pets from falling through railings. Application fee is $55/per adult and made online at www.longandfoster.com. Quiet community 30 min from DC. and Baltimore, 20 min to Annapolis.