Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

14101 GUARDIAN COURT

14101 Guardian Court · No Longer Available
Location

14101 Guardian Court, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
media room
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
A spacious 1BR basement apartment (approx. 1000 sq ft) is immediately available for rent on a cul-de-sac in Bowie, MD. This lovely apartment has its own private entrance, living room, large bedroom with two (2) walk-in closets, full bathroom and kitchenette (includes island, full size refrigerator, microwave, cook-top and sink), a bonus room (that could be used as an office or additional bedroom ), and a separate location with stackable washer/dryer. Rent includes electric, gas and water and street parking. Tenant is responsible for their own cable installation & bill (Verizon Fios preferred) and phone. Apartment is only a few minutes from Bowie Town Center, a movie theater and restaurants with easy access to various locations in the DMV. Property is also located within a reasonable range of public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14101 GUARDIAN COURT have any available units?
14101 GUARDIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14101 GUARDIAN COURT have?
Some of 14101 GUARDIAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14101 GUARDIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14101 GUARDIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14101 GUARDIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14101 GUARDIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 14101 GUARDIAN COURT offer parking?
No, 14101 GUARDIAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14101 GUARDIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14101 GUARDIAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14101 GUARDIAN COURT have a pool?
No, 14101 GUARDIAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14101 GUARDIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 14101 GUARDIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14101 GUARDIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14101 GUARDIAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

