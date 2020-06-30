14101 GUARDIAN COURT

Amenities

A spacious 1BR basement apartment (approx. 1000 sq ft) is immediately available for rent on a cul-de-sac in Bowie, MD. This lovely apartment has its own private entrance, living room, large bedroom with two (2) walk-in closets, full bathroom and kitchenette (includes island, full size refrigerator, microwave, cook-top and sink), a bonus room (that could be used as an office or additional bedroom ), and a separate location with stackable washer/dryer. Rent includes electric, gas and water and street parking. Tenant is responsible for their own cable installation & bill (Verizon Fios preferred) and phone. Apartment is only a few minutes from Bowie Town Center, a movie theater and restaurants with easy access to various locations in the DMV. Property is also located within a reasonable range of public transportation.