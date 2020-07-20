All apartments in Bowie
12620 BLACKWELL LANE
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:09 PM

12620 BLACKWELL LANE

12620 Blackwell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12620 Blackwell Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely home is ready for move-in! The kitchen features brand new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Lots of room in this house, with a formal dining room, a huge living room, and four large bedrooms. The master bedroom has two closets and a full master bathroom. Fresh paint and professionally cleaned carpets throughout! The backyard is large and fenced in, and has a shed for storage! Landscaping is scheduled to be cleaned up in the coming days. This property has a minimum income requirement of $74,000 per year, and a minimum credit score requirement of 600. No pets and no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

