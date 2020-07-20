12620 BLACKWELL LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel carpet

This lovely home is ready for move-in! The kitchen features brand new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Lots of room in this house, with a formal dining room, a huge living room, and four large bedrooms. The master bedroom has two closets and a full master bathroom. Fresh paint and professionally cleaned carpets throughout! The backyard is large and fenced in, and has a shed for storage! Landscaping is scheduled to be cleaned up in the coming days. This property has a minimum income requirement of $74,000 per year, and a minimum credit score requirement of 600. No pets and no smoking allowed.