Bowie, MD
12312 QUARTERBACK COURT
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

12312 QUARTERBACK COURT

12312 Quarterback Court
Location

12312 Quarterback Court, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful and well maintained 3 brdm, 2 full bthrm, 2 half-bthrm townhome boasts hardwood floors on the main level and carpet on the upper and lower levels. Main Level has huge open concept family room, with powder room, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen is equipped with a brand new stove and dishwasher, over the range microwave, side-by-side French door refrigerator, lots of great cabinet storage space with granite counter tops. Off the kitchen is a huge deck where you can enjoy a summer day. Upstairs you'll find 2 ample-sized bedrooms, a huge bathroom with a double-sink vanity and linen closet, plus a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom boasting a shower, soaking tub, double-sink vanity and skylight. Large basement provides extra living space with a half bthm and laundry room, as well as access to single car attached garage and a huge fenced backyard and brick patio. Very active yet quiet community has pool, club house (which can be rented for parties), community trails and a lake. Located in the sought after community of Northridge in the Q-section of Bowie right off Greenbelt Rd/MD-193 it is convenient to Rte. 50, I-495 and the BW Parkway making it very centrally located to get you to DC, Northern VA, Baltimore or Annapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT have any available units?
12312 QUARTERBACK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT have?
Some of 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12312 QUARTERBACK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT offers parking.
Does 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT has a pool.
Does 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT have accessible units?
No, 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12312 QUARTERBACK COURT has units with dishwashers.

