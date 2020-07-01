12312 QUARTERBACK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful and well maintained 3 brdm, 2 full bthrm, 2 half-bthrm townhome boasts hardwood floors on the main level and carpet on the upper and lower levels. Main Level has huge open concept family room, with powder room, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen is equipped with a brand new stove and dishwasher, over the range microwave, side-by-side French door refrigerator, lots of great cabinet storage space with granite counter tops. Off the kitchen is a huge deck where you can enjoy a summer day. Upstairs you'll find 2 ample-sized bedrooms, a huge bathroom with a double-sink vanity and linen closet, plus a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom boasting a shower, soaking tub, double-sink vanity and skylight. Large basement provides extra living space with a half bthm and laundry room, as well as access to single car attached garage and a huge fenced backyard and brick patio. Very active yet quiet community has pool, club house (which can be rented for parties), community trails and a lake. Located in the sought after community of Northridge in the Q-section of Bowie right off Greenbelt Rd/MD-193 it is convenient to Rte. 50, I-495 and the BW Parkway making it very centrally located to get you to DC, Northern VA, Baltimore or Annapolis.